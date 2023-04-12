White Sox News: Lance Lynn had an odd outing to say the least
The Chicago White Sox dropped to 5-7 Tuesday night in heartbreaking form. The Minnesota Twins walked it off in the bottom of the 10th inning via a bunt from outfielder Michael Taylor after the White Sox failed to score in the top half of the inning. The final score of the game was 4-3.
For Lance Lynn, it was a weird one. In his third performance of his 2023 campaign, he saw some success but also some similarities in failure from his previous start against the San Francisco Giants which was giving up the long ball.
Lynn's night ended after the sixth inning, which ended up resulting in a no-decision at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Lynn's first couple of innings set him back from being brilliant, as he gave up two home runs to Bryon Buxton (two-run homer) and Michael Taylor (solo shot). Those two home runs were all he gave up and it is now the second straight start that Lynn couldn't keep the ball inside of the ballpark.
The Chicago White Sox really need Lance Lynn to pitch well this season.
On a positive note, Lynn saw a lot of success after the home run balls and also managed to strike out a season-high ten batters. He found his command with all his pitches, leading to an overall solid outing for the veteran right-handed starting pitcher.
The Chicago White Sox needs the best version of Lynn regularly and Tuesday night was, at the minimum, an improvement from the last time he took the hill for Chicago.
Lynn isn't at his best form to start the 2023 season but from the looks of it, it feels like he's slowly getting there. After all, he did pitch very well in his first start against the Houston Astros.
The moral of the story is if Lynn doesn't walk batters and keeps the baseball in the ballpark, he will have a successful 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox.
Lynn talked to the press after the game, stating the loss was on him for killing the offense's momentum after the end of the first inning. He also said that after the two home runs, he was back to his usual self and expects to be here on out.
Lance Lynn's next start is expected to be against the Philadelphia Phillies at home and it will be a battle-tested outing as Lynn will face off with the reigning National League champions. It will be Lynn's second start of the 2023 season against a National League club.
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play a rubber-math game Wednesday afternoon for the series. Lucas Giolito will get the ball for the White Sox and Sonny Gray will be on the bump for the Twins.