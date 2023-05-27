White Sox News: Lance Lynn is getting back into his groove
One of the reasons that the Chicago White Sox got off to such a brutal start in 2023 is the fact that Lance Lynn was horrible to begin the year.
Well, the White Sox didn’t DFA him or anything like that and he stuck with it. He has been heavily improved over the past few starts.
There are still some issues with his stuff but it isn’t even close to as bad as it was in April. He has been an elite pitcher in his career so the pedigree to get back to playing well is clearly there.
On Friday, Lynn did what he needed to do in order for the White Sox to tie up their series against the Detroit Tigers. They didn’t need the Cy Young-level Lynn but they got the guy that can lead them to a win.
The Chicago White Sox got a good start from Lance Lynn on Friday night.
He went 6.0 innings. It isn’t great that he allowed five walks but he only allowed one earned run and three hits. Three runs crossed the plate while he was pitching but two of them were unearned.
Now, the White Sox won and Lynn has put together three pretty good starts in a row. He is now 4-5 on the season after starting 1-5 and looking lost. In his next start, a win would get his personal record back to .500 which is amazing for him.
Lynn’s next start where he will try to keep this going will be on Wednesday of next week. He will face the Los Angeles Angels in that start.
Obviously, facing guys like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout is always difficult but a great test. If Lynn can find a way to win that match, the comfort with him making starts will obviously be much better.
Lance Lynn has been an amazing player in his time with the Chicago White Sox. He has embodied what it means to play for this team and that allowed him to become a fan favorite.
He had a very poor start to the season but now that he is pitching better, people will be happy to see it.