White Sox News: Tim Anderson looks amazing in Team USA gear
The Chicago White Sox are a few weeks into spring training but the World Baseball Classic is about to start. We know that Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert are going to be kicking things off with Team Cuba on Tuesday night which is really exciting.
Some of the other groups in the tournament have to wait a few days to get going and Team USA is one of the teams who are dealing with that reality. Tim Anderson is one of three White Sox players that will play for them in this event.
He was missing from the Chicago spring lineup because of things related to Team USA. Later in the day, the White Sox put a video of him sporting the Team USA uniform and it looks pretty amazing. It is good to see the face of the White Sox sporting the red, white, and blue of the baseball world.
Anderson is playing with this Team USA squad that has a belief that they can win the entire thing. Of course, there are some other really good teams that absolutely have a chance so the Americans will need to bring their best to win.
The Chicago White Sox are sending some amazing players to the WBC.
Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman are the other two players that will be on Team USA with Tim Anderson. Of course, they are also part of a very good pitching staff there. It would be nice to see them pick up some things that help them once they return to the Chicago White Sox for Opening Day.
Tim Anderson probably won’t be the starting shortstop there as Trea Turner is the likely guy. That is no slight to Anderson as Turner is one of the ten best players in the league. Lynn and Graveman will probably both be in the bullpen but you never know if Lynn earns a start.
Guys like Mike Trout, Kyle Schwarber, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, JT Realmuto, Paul Goldschmidt, and Pete Alonso amongst others are all-stars from around the league that will also be dawning the USA colors. This should be fun.
Team USA is the defending World Baseball Classic champions so they will be here to defend their crown with all of these great players. Their first game can be seen on FOX on March 11th when they take on Great Britain at 8 PM CT.