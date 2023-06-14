White Sox News: Lance Lynn loses the game before it gets going
The Chicago White Sox lost their third straight game on Tuesday night. They were on the road to start a series against the very good Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lance Lynn was on the mound to start this game for the White Sox. Unfortunately, he lost the game before it really even got going.
Before Lynn was able to record three outs, he gave up two two-run home runs which gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
With how bad the White Sox offense can be at times, it felt like the game was over right then and there. Lynn gave up another run later in the game but it was credited as an unearned run.
Those five runs came on six hits with two walks and 5.0 innings pitched. He had six strikeouts in the tough start.
Lance Lynn has not been helping the Chicago White Sox in 2023.
Lynn was starting to put together a nice stretch of games at the end of May and people were thinking he might be fine but that just doesn't appear to be the case.
He has struggled for most of the season now and his ERA is back up to 6.75. It is hard to win a game in which four runs are relinquished in the first inning.
As per usual, the White Sox bats started to wake up a little bit in the ninth inning as they managed to get a run but it certainly wasn't enough. They lost 5-1.
It is unclear what they should do with Lance Lynn but he doesn't give them a chance to win baseball games right now. That has to get figured out soon.
The White Sox, now that they are playing the Dodgers, are seeing just how important those two Miami losses are going to be.
Instead of being in striking distance of the division like they were last week, they are back to being 5.5 out of first place.
Game two of this series will be on Wednesday night. Mike Clevinger will face Clayton Kershaw and you know who has the advantage there.
It would be nice to see the White Sox come up with something huge here but nobody is counting on it.