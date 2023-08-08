White Sox News: Lance Lynn makes comments about the Keynan Middleton report
This has been a rough stretch for Chicago White Sox fans. On top of the team being so bad, the drama inside of the clubhouse and on the field is at an all-time high.
They traded away some great pieces at the deadline to stock up for the future and that was just the start of the tough stretch.
On Sunday night, Jesse Rodgers of ESPN reported something crazy. He told the world the comments that former White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton said to him.
Middleton, now a member of the New York Yankees who the White Sox are now currently playing, told him all of the things wrong with the organization and the way things are run there.
The White Sox are in a bad way right now and it isn't getting better.
If the things he said there are true, the White Sox culture is even worse than we originally thought which is hard to imagine because we already knew it was pretty bad.
On Monday, Lance Lynn went on AJ Pierzynski's podcast called "Foul Territory". He revealed that he believes nothing that Middleton said was wrong.
Lynn, now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers following a trade there in late July, probably wouldn't say those things unless he meant it.
Early in Lynn's White Sox tenure, it certainly felt like he was enjoying his time as a south sider. By the end, it was apparently tough to be a part of this team. That is a sad turn of events.
Make no mistake about it. Lynn was a part of the problem in 2023 in terms of on-field performance. He did not pitch well in his final season with the team.
Now, since going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has pitched much better and is 2-0 in his two starts. It could be a combination of run support, a better baseball organization, and better help to make sure he is putting his best work on display in terms of analytics.
Whether Lynn is right or wrong in terms of his backing up Middleton now that he's gone, there is clearly an issue in this organization and it is going to be hard to come back from.