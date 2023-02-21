White Sox News: Lance Lynn Shares his thoughts and expectations for the 2023 season
Monday morning on February 20th, NBC Sports Reporter Chuck Garfien interviewed veteran starting pitcher Lance Lynn to get his thoughts about the 2023 season. Lance Lynn had an odd year last year, many believe it was due to the injury he suffered during last year's spring training.
Lynn had an apparent knee injury and was out for almost the first two months of the 2022 season. Lance's first half of the season was something he has already put into his past but his second-half performance is more of what he plans to bring to the team in 2023. Lance Lynn is a leader, and he shares it through his words on and off the field.
Chuck Garfien asked Lance Lynn if he saw the computer projections for the White Sox this year, and his answer:
The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have Lance Lynn on their roster.
Lance expressed his emotions through anger but also confidence stating that the White Sox were .500 with an underperforming team last year. Lance likes the White Sox's chances to be higher this year and it was very clear he wanted everyone to know about it through his tone of speech.
Chuck was fired up about the topic and asked Lance the question. The White Sox starter replied back with some fire himself. Lynn cares about winning baseball games and he wants to let the White Sox community know he's doing everything he can to do his part.
To the skeptical fans, Lance says his and his teammate's jobs are to be the best possible team they can be and their efforts will be supported by that mindset.
They have the talent and they have the health at the moment, they just need to figure out how to make it all connect together. Lynn believes that people shouldn't write off the White Sox yet and rightfully so. We can only hope that he is correct.
Lance Lynn trusts the process and he's suggesting the fans do the same. It's hard to quickly regain confidence in a team that performed poorly last year but it's time to move on from 2022 to regain that spark they had in 2020 and 2021 in order to be ready for 2023.