White Sox: Day one of position players reporting was successful
Chicago White Sox pitchers and catchers reported to spring training last week. There have been all sorts of great stories that came from that. After what felt like no time at all, however, position players reported as well (as of Monday). Baseball is right around the corner.
There are a lot of storylines that are coming from the White Sox camp when it comes to position players. Of course, the biggest one is the fact that Andrew Benintendi has joined the team.
After signing the richest contract in team history, he is there starting his spring. He brings a ton of experience to the table that can help this team get back on track.
There are also lots of players on the team getting ready for the World Baseball Classic. Most of them have been there for a few days already as they try to be in shape for those games. It should be a very fun tournament to watch for all baseball fans.
The Chicago White Sox position players have shown up to spring training.
In addition to Benintendi, everyone is pretty excited that Elvis Andrus is there. The news of his signing broke on Sunday night and it is somewhat of a relief for White Sox fans.
He is there to be the second baseman. He has never played there in his life but they believe he can do it. Obviously, this means that Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa will have different roles than they thought a week ago.
Andrus played with the White Sox at the end of last year and was great. The team didn't take advantage of the good play that he brought but now it is time to see what it is like with him there in the beginning. He seems to bring positive vibes to the group.
Now, we are starting to hear from guys like Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Tim Anderson as well. These guys are all motivated to get the best out of themselves this season in order to help the team win more this year.
Health is clearly a big issue with the White Sox. They haven't been healthy in years. Something is always hurting this team in terms of games lost from consequential players.
Now, they are hoping to have a bit more luck this season. Every team deals with injuries but nothing like what the Sox have gone through over the last handful of seasons.
It is weird seeing Jose Abreu not there. Of course, lots of people were asked about missing him and a lot of the responses were similar. Everyone is going to miss him and wishes him well but he is on another team now. The players on the White Sox need to worry more about what is going on with their team.
It was nice to hear from Pedro Grifol on day one of the position players being there as well. He is still getting a grasp on the players that play for him but he seems to have an idea already of what is going to make this team great.
Grifol has a very hard task ahead of him. He is taking over to manage a team that underachieved a year ago but is now looking to bounce back.
This doesn't even begin to describe the feeling with this team right now. There are a lot of players and coaches that we still have to hear from as time goes on in Arizona but things are sounding positive up to this point.
Guys like Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, and Luis Robert amongst others have different levels of bouncing back they need to do this year in order for the team to succeed. It would be nice to see everyone, as mentioned before, be a bit healthier as well.
All in all, you can say that the first day was a success. There are positive feelings surrounding this group. They may or may not improve but they are certainly going to put their best effort forward. At least it seems that way right now.