White Sox News: Lenyn Sosa homers in his 2023 debut
The White Sox lost their third consecutive series Wednesday afternoon to the Minnesota Twins as they lost the rubber match by a final score of 3-1.
The Twins' pitching was dominant for the majority of the series and the White Sox, with an abundance of injuries, couldn't figure it out with the players they had available.
Outside of Lucas Giolito bouncing back with an excellent outing, the White Sox were dead silent for eight innings of play. Their lousy defense gave up another run and the offense was lifeless. That was until second baseman Lenyn Sosa stepped into the box in the top of the ninth.
Lenyn Sosa was called up to the major leagues on Tuesday and got his first start of the 2023 season Wednesday. Sosa was 0-3 in his first three at-bats but the fourth at-bat is all anyone will remember from the game.
The Chicago White Sox are in need of big performances from Lenyn Sosa.
Sosa could be a permanent major-league infielder. Through his offensive abilities, it's evident that he will eventually be an MLB hitter in the near future, possibly even in 2023.
Sosa roped a ball the other way for a home run in the top of the ninth against Twins' closer Johan Duran. It was Sosa's first home run of the 2023 season and his second career homer in the big leagues.
Duran is one of the best closers in all of baseball so for Sosa to take his 101.4 miles per hour splitter out of the ballpark proves how limitless his power can be no matter who is pitching or what level of baseball he is playing at.
With the way everyone is playing for the Chicago White Sox right now, there's no reason to not give Sosa a chance to stay with the major league club, even when Tim Anderson returns.
Elvis Andrus, along with Romy Gonzalez, have both gotten off to rather horrid starts on the offensive side, giving Sosa his chance to show Pedro Grifol and the White Sox staff what he can bring to the table.
Sosa should get his chance to show off his capabilities in the next 2-4 weeks or so unless the organization drops him back down to Charlotte once Eloy Jimenez returns from the injured list.
Sosa deserves to be on the current roster and it will be interesting to see what roster moves the Chicago White Sox make through April and May.