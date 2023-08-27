White Sox News: Lenyn Sosa has two straight games with a HR
After taking a loss in the first two games against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox really wanted to win the third game on Saturday night. There was still a chance to salvage the series with a split against the worst team in the league.
The Sox were able to do that as they took them down 6-2. A lot is being made about some of the home run power being found now. For one, Andrew Benintendi has been on fire.
He deserves some praise for that but he isn’t the only one. For the second straight game, Lenyn Sosa has hit a home run as well. That is also his 3rd home run in his last seven games.
For a young hitter that hasn’t hit the ground running, it is impressive. He has more than doubled his career home run output in his last 26 plate appearances. That is definitely a positive.
The Chicago White Sox are looking for Lenyn Sosa to have a strong finish.
Sosa is by no means having a good season, his second in the Major Leagues. However, over the last handful of games, he has been putting it all together a little bit more.
His problem is that he still strikes out way too much which suggests that he isn’t ready to be in the big leagues yet. If his home run rate falls off again in the coming days, he has some problems.
For now, we can be excited about these back-to-back games with home runs for Sosa. The White Sox need young players to succeed and he is a young player trying to succeed.
The organization is going through some changes and Sosa would like to be a part of them. Whether is going to be able to remains to be seen.
His home run on Saturday really set the tone. It put the White Sox up 1-0 and they didn’t look back from there. Now, they have a chance to tie the series. Again, you don’t want to lose a series to this A’s team once again.
Sosa was one of three White Sox players with a multi-hit game as well. We’ll see what he can do as he tries to end this season on a high note.