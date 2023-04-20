White Sox News: Liam Hendriks announces that he is cancer free
The Chicago White Sox are having a bad season on the field so far. However, they are going to be getting a spark really soon.
Baseball isn't important at all when it comes to the health of anyone which is something we were reminded of during the off-season when we learned that Liam Hendriks had cancer.
From there, we knew it was going to be a long road back to the field from him. As mentioned before, getting back on the field isn't all that important when you think about a person's life.
Well, now we might get to start enjoying the game of baseball again with Liam really soon. He announced on Thursday that he is officially cancer free. That is the best news we are going to get all season long.
Liam Hendriks announced that he is officially cancer free on Thursday.
Hendriks spent the last few months dealing with treatment for his cancer which was an incredibly hard battle. It was all worth it though as he found a way to get through it. His attitude was outstanding the entire time which is why we all had so much faith in him to do this.
Hearing that he is cancer free now is amazing. We knew he could do it the whole time. With the help of his family, friends, and all of the fans, he has a lot to be proud of. For as good of a pitcher as he is, he is an even better human being. The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have him.
We talked about how baseball isn't even close to as important as his health but there it is nice knowing that he gets to play again soon. It will be a while before we know when he is coming back but it might not take as long as you think.
Hopefully, Liam is able to live happy and healthy going forward. Few people are as kind and genuine as him so it will be nice to be hearing from him more often again.