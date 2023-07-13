White Sox News: Liam Hendriks gets well deserved ESPY honors
Not many things have gone well for the Chicago White Sox in 2023 when it comes to baseball-related things.
However, 2023 also taught us that baseball is not always the number one important thing. Yes, it is very important and very wonderful but it isn't at the top.
Human beings play and watch this game so naturally some things come first. One of those things is health. We saw a prime example of that this year.
Not long after the year flipped to 2023, the world learned that Liam Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer. From that moment on, baseball was very low on the importance scale for him.
White Sox star Liam Hendriks was an inspiration to everyone in 2023.
Make no mistake about it, however, as Hendriks wanted to get back to doing what he loves most. With the most incredible amount of courage and bravery, Hendriks went out and won the battle against cancer.
In May, after about a month of ramping up following the cancer-free announcement, Hendriks returned to the mound for the Chicago White Sox.
He did amazing and it will go down as one of the best moments in the history of Chicago White Sox baseball. He should be so proud of himself.
On Wednesday, Hendriks was given a tremendous honor by ESPN. They were hosting their annual ESPY's show which hands out sports-themed awards.
Every year, there are plenty of inspiring stories that we hear about across the sports landscape. This year, Hendriks' story was amongst the most warm.
They awarded him with the "Jimmy V Award for Perseverance" which recognizes him for his strength and resiliency. It is as well deserved as any honor that he has ever received playing Major League Baseball.
White Sox fans are lucky to know that he plays for their team. Even when his time in a White Sox uniform is done, we will always remember how he impacted the team and the fans of the team.
He has also been an incredible figure in our great game of baseball. Everyone is better for knowing his story. Everyone (and that means everyone) should be as proud of Hendriks as they have any athlete they have ever watched. What an honor.