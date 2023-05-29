White Sox News: Liam Hendriks return is finally back on the roster
While the White Sox's most recent series with the Tigers wasn't well-played, the club has officially announced that Liam Hendriks will rejoin the team tomorrow when they start their homestand with the Angels.
Hendriks, who has overcome non-Hodgkins lymphoma, is set to return on the south side of Chicago as the White Sox's closer for the remainder of the 2023 major league season.
There hasn't quite been a better story in baseball this year. Hendriks is a terrific teammate on the field and an even better human off the field.
For all the struggles he and his family had to go through, today is finally the day when White Sox fans can do nothing but smile for their all-star closer. The return of Hendriks is coming with plenty of time left in the season and if there's anyone that wants an inning tomorrow night, it's him.
Liam Hendriks is back for the White Sox and it is truly heartwarming.
If the White Sox are winning in the top of the ninth, the lights will be flickering, loud music will be blasting, and most importantly, the fans we show their respect in what can be a powerful night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox just recently released the news on their social media pages, which an emotional/inspirational video:
With Hendriks joining the roster, the White Sox get their closer back while not announcing who will move back down to Charlotte or get DFA'ed yet.
Regardless, the White Sox have a crucial guy back in their bullpen that can recreate how Pedro Grifol manages late-inning situations. Hendriks adds depth and he will play a significant role in how the bullpen performance the rest of the way pans out.
At the end of the day, today's news is more important than just the game of baseball if that wasn't already obvious. While it's true that Hendriks is ready to get back to baseball-related topics, the game must recognize everything he has accomplished to get back to doing what he does.
If anyone were to kick cancer's butt, that person is Liam Hendriks. His return is nothing short of spectacular and the game of baseball is ecstatic to have him back on the rubber, especially the Chicago White Sox.