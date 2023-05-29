White Sox News: Liam Hendriks's return is going to be so emotional and amazing
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of issues when it comes to the on-the-field product right now. There are a lot of unhappy fans as a result of this because there are clearly problems in the front office.
This season hasn't been a complete disaster off the field though as there was one heartwarming story to come out.
Of course, we learned during the off-season that Liam Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer. From there, making sure that he got rid of it was the number one thing on his mind.
Baseball obviously becomes very insignificant when we start talking about things like cancer. Liam had to deal with that.
The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have Liam Hendriks right now.
We eventually learned that he was cancer free and ready to return to baseball. That was obviously incredible news. He beat it and it was a very emotional fight for him and his family.
Long before Liam's cancer diagnosis, he was considered one of the great human beings in the sport. His off-the-field work and contributions are as elite as his pitching.
Now, on Monday, Hendriks is set to return. The White Sox activated him and it is time to get him back on the Major League mound. He did spend lots of time getting himself into shape to be ready for this moment.
He made a few appearances in AAA Charlotte to help him get back. There is little more he can do down there now. It is time to see him play for his Major League club. He got there without much ease and should be recognized for it.
Will he appear in his first game back? It is possible. The White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night so we'll see if he gets that chance. It feels like there is a good chance he will.
It would be nice if they can get him in there for a save but they might let him pitch regardless. We'll see. Regardless, it is going to be truly inspirational and awesome to watch him come back. This is the best story in all of sports at this moment in time.