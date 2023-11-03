White Sox News: Liam Hendriks wins AL Comeback Player of the Year
The Chicago White Sox had a really tough season. They had one of the worst records in the league and were an incredibly dysfunctional organization. However, it wasn’t all bad for them throughout the whole season.
Liam Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer during the winter. He worked very hard to beat it which he did. He is the ultimate warrior and someone everyone can look up to.
In the middle of the Chicago White Sox season, Hendriks came back to do what he loves the most. Following his cancer treatment, he made his way back on the mound.
Eventually, Hendriks went down for the season because of a baseball-related injury but coming back from cancer was quite the accomplishment.
The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have had Liam Hendriks on their team.
Before, during, and after his comeback, Hendriks has been recognized for being the inspiration that he is. He is an amazing baseball player but he is an even better human which says a lot.
Hendriks has added a couple of awards to his shelf in his life but this one that he received on Thursday night might be amongst the most important.
He was given the Award for the American League Comeback Player of the Year. Of course, there wasn't much of a competition this year. He deserved that in every way. It was incredible to watch him make that return and the whole league thought so.
Oddly enough, the NL winner came on the other side of town with Cody Bellinger which is pretty cool. However, nothing beats the reason that Hendriks won his in 2023. it is an honor that he should cherish for the rest of his life.
It would be nice to see Hendriks return to the White Sox but that is very much up in the air. Clearly, he could be a guy that can help this team turn their culture around as it has died off recently. He has such an amazing story to go with an incredible personality and giving nature.
Every team would be better off having Hendriks. As a society, we are better for having Hendriks with us. It is so great to see him win this award and it will be so fun to watch him next time he is able to pitch.