White Sox News: Lucas Giolito has officially been traded
The Chicago White Sox have made a big-time trade. After weeks and weeks of speculation, the sell-off has finally begun. Kicking it off is a move with the Los Angeles Angels.
A few hours after learning that the Angels are not going to trade Shohei Ohtani and become buyers, they got a big deal done with the White Sox.
Going to the Angels is White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez. Coming back to the White Sox is the Angels' second and third-best prospect.
The number two guy is catcher Edgar Quero. He is 20 years old and currently playing in AA. This is the type of prospect that the White Sox have needed in the catcher position.
The number three prospect coming back to the Sox is Ky Bush. He is a left-handed pitcher that is also in AA but he is 23 years old.
In the case of Quero, the White Sox are getting back another top-100 prospect. Landing a player like that in this deal is huge.
It will be very interesting to see what the White Sox do with both of them. A fair guess is that they end up in AA to start their tenures in the White Sox organization.
As for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, this is the second time that they have been traded together. They were both sent to the White Sox in the Adam Eaton trade.
Giolito was the big fish that the White Sox had on the market right now. Now, they got two very good players for him. It is a shame that the White Sox had to trade him. He has been so good with them for so long.
Lopez was a good reliever after sort of being a failed starter. Now, he gets a fresh start with the Angels who are clearly buyers now.
Being teammates with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout is certainly going to be fun. Honestly, it would be nice to see these Angels make a run with Giolito and Lopez on the squad. Only time will tell what is next for the White Sox.