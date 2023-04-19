White Sox News: Lucas Giolito threw six innings of no-hit baseball Tuesday night
The Chicago White Sox defeated the Phillies in the second game of the doubleheader thanks to a three-run bomb from Jake Burger along with a remarkable pitching effort from Lucas Giolito.
The final score was 3-0 and the White Sox improved to a 7-11 overall record for the 2023 season. The club will have yet another rubber match Wednesday afternoon as they will attempt to win their first series of the year.
Lucas Giolito was coming off a very productive start against the Minnesota Twins and Tuesday night's start was easily the best of his season and one of the best starts of his White Sox career. There were only four hits during the game for either side and Lucas Giolito didn't give up any of them.
It was a much-needed starting performance for the Chicago White Sox. Hopefully, they can take their momentum from the win into their next game and give them a series win against the reigning National League champions.
The Chicago White Sox need these types of performances from starters.
The White Sox got vintage Giolito on Tuesday night and if this is what his outings are to look like in the future, it will help his club tremendously.
Lucas has shown he can be dominant throughout an entire major league season and if he gets back to that point in 2023, it makes a so-far mediocre starting rotation slightly better.
This needs to continue from here on out. Giolito is noticing all the momentum and rhyme go onto his side when he takes the hill. He had a rough 2022 season and through the ups and downs thus far in 2023, it finally feels like he is back on pace to being back to his proper form.
There isn't anything more beautiful than the game of baseball as history suggests. Sixteen years ago, White Sox legend Mark Buehrle had a similar outing as Lucas tonight, perhaps even better.
Buehrle threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers and it is now considered one of the best outings in Chicago White Sox history.
It's safe to say that White Sox pitching had its fair share of success on the mound on April 18th. Hopefully, the White Sox can create a spark after Giolito's brilliant start at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Phillies on Tuesday night.
Mike Clevinger will be on the bump in the rubber match as the White Sox look to win their first series of the season.