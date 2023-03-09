White Sox News: Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada lose with Cuba again
The Chicago White Sox are hoping for big years from Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert this year. People are going to get tired of waiting if they haven't already. With that in mind, nobody really has a choice but to be optimistic about them because they aren't going anywhere.
Both Moncada and Robert are representing the Chicago White Sox with Team Cuba. They lost their first game to the Kingdom of Netherlands team which was a big disappointment. In that game, both Moncada and Robert were very subpar.
They wanted to bounce back on Thursday against Team Italy. Of course, based on the rosters, it felt like something that could go well for Cubs. Unfortunately for them, it didn't as they were defeated and fell to 0-2 on the tournament.
The Cubans erased a 2-0 Italian lead to get the game to extra innings. However, Team Italy exploded in the 10th inning and took a big victory. It was a great game for them as they now have some hope of advancing in this tournament.
The White Sox aren't seeing Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert succeed.
As for Cuba, it feels like they are done. Both Moncada and Robert deserve some blame for this too. Moncada still doesn't have a hit in the tournament and has only reached base once. The one time was in the first inning of the first game. He must be better but he just isn't.
Robert had a big double in the first game late but got picked off at second base. In this one vs Italy, he had one hit in five at-bats. It was an RBI hit for him but it was in extra innings once they were already down again and about o lose. That clutch gene that he used to have isn't there right now.
These World Baseball Games don't mean much for the White Sox but they are hoping that they aren't a preview of what is about to happen this season.
The White Sox need so much more from these two once they return to the team. There isn't much optimism right now because their current Team Cuba squad isn't sending off good vibes for them.