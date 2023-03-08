White Sox News: Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada take a loss with Team Cuba
The Chicago White Sox saw both Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada head to Taichung, Taiwan to play in Group A with Team Cuba. It is a great opportunity for these guys to represent their country ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Moncada and Robert both had disappointing 2022 seasons so this is a great way for them to be in mid-season form by Opening Day. As long as these guys stay healthy, they are hoping to have a good showing in this tournament.
Things didn't really get off to a good start for them in this game though. For one, Team Cuba lost by a final score of 4-2. They took a 1-0 lead early but the Netherlands ended up jumping out ahead and staying there.
For Robert and Moncada as individuals, they were part of the problem for Cuba in this lethargic loss. To be honest, it looked like the 2022 Chicago White Sox playing in those Team Cuba jerseys in a lot of ways.
The Chicago White Sox players didn't have a good showing for Cuba.
Moncada drew a walk early in the game but that would be the only offensive contribution from him in the match. White Sox fans are getting pretty used to seeing those types of games from him.
As for Robert, who still has a bit of hope from the fans, didn't do much better. He looked really bad on a few strikeouts early in the game but then he redeemed himself a little bit by hitting a gap for a double. However, he ruined it by getting picked off at second base by the Netherlands' catcher.
It was a very ugly slide for Robert as he tried to get back before the tag was applied. To be honest, it looked like an injury waiting to happen so it was just nice to see him get up from the play uninjured. The play was reviewed to see if he got back in time but he was deemed out.
Obviously, this game doesn't have to define 2023 for either player or even Team Cuba as there is plenty of time for them to bounce back. They will be back in action on Thursday night against Panama. Hopefully, things go better for Moncada and Robert in that game.