Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert will play for Team Cuba Tuesday night
The Chicago White Sox are in the middle of spring training. Tuesday will be the day that they play their 10th game of the exhibition season. This one will come against the Milwaukee Brewers and Lance Lynn will start the game against Corbin Burnes. This is a great spring battle.
Lynn is getting his last start before representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Speaking of the World Baseball Classic, it begins on Tuesday. It is divided into four groups playing in different regions so not everybody has reported to their team yet.
However, Team Cuba will get the tournament kicked off on Tuesday night against the Netherlands. This is a 10 PM CT start on FOX. Of course, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert will be representing the Chicago White Sox on Team Cuba. It should be a lot of fun to watch them compete for their country.
They are the only game to kick off the event on this day. With how the 2022 season went for the White Sox, we are all hoping that this is a good way for certain players to show up to Opening Day in mid-season form. That can lead to them winning a lot more this time around.
The White Sox will see Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada on Team Cuba.
We know what Luis Robert is capable of in his baseball career but he needs to go out there and stay healthy. If he does that, big things could be on the horizon for him.
As for Moncada, he has been inconsistent no matter what his injury status is. He needs to be healthier too but he also just needs to be a better baseball player in general. Being very good defensively isn't good enough when your bat is that bad.
In 2023, this is probably the last year that we can have faith in him to finally have a really good year. Getting going with Team Cuba ahead of the MLB season is a potential way for that to become a reality.
Baseball is back and this is the first game that means something since the end of the 2022 season when the Houston Astros won the World Series. Hopefully, all of the White Sox players play well and return healthy.