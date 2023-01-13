White Sox News: Luis Robert is named a top ten centerfielder
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of really good players. One of them that has been good but hasn't reached their potential yet is Luis Robert.
This is a talent that could end up being an MVP-caliber player in this league but injuries and bad management have kept him from reaching that potential.
Even with all of that, Major League Baseball named him to be a top-ten Major League centerfielder. He came in at number eight on the list and only trailed Mike Trout, Byron Buxton, Julio Rodriguez, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Harris II, Bryan Reynolds, and Cedric Mullins.
Mike Yastrzemski and Chaz McCormick came in at number nine and ten so he is clearly in good company with this list.
The Chicago White Sox need even more from Luis Robert going forward.
However, eight is low based on his talent level but you can't really argue it because of the factors that we already mentioned that kept him from his potential.
Robert is hoping for a big year in 2023. If he hits the ball and plays defense the way that we know that he can, he is going to become known as one of the best players in the league. We have seen him do some pretty impressive things in his career but now he has to go do it on a consistent basis.
The biggest problem for Robert so far has been injuries. He missed most of the 2021 season with an injury that he sustained running to first base and 2022 was filled with a bunch of minor little things that kept him from reaching new heights.
With Tony La Russa gone and an overhauled training staff, the hope is that his body can turn a corner this year in terms of health. That is a big ask as there is no proof that he can but you would eventually think that he is able to have a healthy season.
Getting Robert going might be able to help others get going as well. We know what Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, and Andrew Vaughn can do when things are going well. All of these guys can complement each other nicely but it starts and ends with the play of Luis Robert.