White Sox News: Luis Robert Jr. does it again but Chicago still loses
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. Things were always going to get worse past the trade deadline as well as they moved some good players.
Now, when they take on other bad teams like the Oakland Athletics, anything can happen. The White Sox aren't much better than them despite what the records say.
On Thursday night, these two met for the first of four at Guaranteed Rate Field. You'd think that the White Sox might be able to win this series but don't ever think that about this team.
The Sox went up 1-0 as they seem to do a lot. Unfortunately, Oakland scored three in the fourth inning to take that 3-1 lead. Then, surprisingly, the White Sox scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead.
The Chicago White Sox did not win on Thursday night which is a shame.
The A's managed to then score five more unanswered runs and took the game by a final score of 8-5. That was the most 2023 White Sox game of all time. Now, the A's are up to a remarkable 37 wins.
The one positive from the game is the play of Luis Robert Jr. Early in the game, he robbed yet another home run. His Gold Glove defense seems to be a thing again as he is just a vacuum out there in centerfield.
Robert Jr. also hit his 34th home run of the season. Not many White Sox hitters have ever reached 40 home runs and he is just six away with more than a month to go. Hopefully, that is something he strives for.
It is a shame that the White Sox are wasting a season like this for Robert Jr. He'd probably be getting significantly more MVP buzz if they were a good team.
Nobody would win it in the American League over Shohei Ohtani but coming in second or third would be something to be proud of.
All we can hope for now is that Robert Jr. stays healthy for the rest of the season, has a strong finish, and is ready to rock again in 2024.