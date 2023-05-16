White Sox News: Luis Robert Jr. is currently the best hitter in baseball
Luis Robert Jr. was benched on April 29th due to a "lack of effort" play running to first base. Since then, he has played in every single Chicago White Sox game and his numbers are off the rails.
If you're a fan of MLB The Show 23, he's at the point where the monthly lighting card for May has an excellent chance to be him.
For the majority of the season, Robert has been healthy which is something that has been an issue in previous years. The south side is finally seeing what his full potential has been since he came into the league in 2020.
He is currently playing the best baseball of his major league career and it will be interesting to see how the rest of his season unfolds.
The Chicago White Sox are seeing an elite Luis Robert Jr. right now.
The benching of Luis Robert decided by skipper Pedro Grifol sent a message to him that he needed to step up. He has delivered in a powerful way.
Robert is statistically the best power hitter in all of baseball during May as the numbers have been spectacular. Robert has homered in each of his last three games and his exit velocity has been consistently hard, even when he's getting out.
If it weren't for a 5-51 slump during April, Robert's numbers would be much higher on the season but he is still having a very successful year.
In 153 at-bats, he is hitting .275 with 11 home runs (leads the team) and 27 runs batted in (second on the team behind Andrew Vaughn). He also has an .897 OPS which is amazing.
If Robert can consistently play this type of baseball, he can eye a future MVP award sent his way. Out of everybody on the Chicago White Sox, his hopes/aspirations for the All-Star game in Seattle looks promising.
The White Sox are 14-28 but it's nice knowing when a team is down that there's an MVP-caliber player in your lineup every day. Robert can carry an offense and that's precisely what he has been doing all season long.
Robert and the team have six more games in their homestand as they start a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday followed by a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals, who made the club look horrible just a week ago.