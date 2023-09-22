White Sox News: Michael Kopech is back in the Injured List
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team and a big reason for it is because of the fact that they haven't developed players well.
One of the players that has been somewhat of an issue is Michael Kopech. He is pretty much either injured or inconsistent at any given point.
When he is healthy, there are times when he looks like he can be one of the elite aces in the game. There are other times when the Major League lights look too bright for him.
There has been more of the same this year. He has had moments of brilliance and moments where it was a disaster. He still has marvelous stuff but he is still working on perfecting his craft.
The Chicago White Sox will be without Michael Kopech to end 2023.
Now, unfortunately, Kopech's season is over. On the day that the White Sox are going to face Chris Sale, Kopech was put on the 15-day IL. Kopech, of course, came back to the White Sox in the trade that sent Sale to the Boston Red Sox.
It is a shame that the White Sox are seeing Kopech's season end like this but it is necesary as he has right knee inflammation. With the ceiling that we thought he had back when he was first acquired, it is sad to think about that has happened.
In his place, the White Sox have recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from AAA Charlotte. He should see some action over the next handful of games as they wind down the season.
This is a big off-season for Kopech. He was coming out of the bullpen or acting as an opener to end the year before this season ending transaction. That came after spending most of the year as a regular starter in the rotation.
We don't know what his future holds but he needs to come into next year ready to pitch well. This could be his final chance to become a very good pitcher in the White Sox organization.