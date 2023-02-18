White Sox News: Michael Kopech believes in himself and his team
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of pitchers that they believe in. There are some question marks with all of them but loads of talent nonetheless. Few embody that more than Michael Kopech.
The White Sox got Michael Kopech (and Yoan Moncada) in the trade with the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale. Obviously, that one isn’t looking so good for the White Sox right now. However, they have a long way to go.
Kopech has dealt with some injuries in his career but he has been back for a couple of years now. In 2021, he was a brilliant reliever that made some spot starts here and there. In 2022, they eased him back into the starter role where there were some ups and downs.
The ups were really good. There were times when he flirted with no-hitters because his stuff was so nasty. He also dealt with some lower body issues down the stretch which hurt his production at the end of the year. Coming into this year, however, everyone is happy that he is there long removed from any arm issues.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of faith in Michael Kopech this year.
It doesn’t sound as if Michael Kopech is too happy with the way things went for the White Sox in 2022. Nobody should be happy with it but hearing it from a guy like that means a lot. He is one of the most important players in the entire organization. His success is paramount to the well-being of the team.
Kopech believes that the team has something to prove and he is spot on. They absolutely have something to prove. Very few believe in this group anymore which is tough to see but it is on them to go out there and fix that perception. Kopech is one of the key pieces from the pitching side of things.
Pedro Grifol seems to believe in Kopech which is important as well. He believes that he needs to stay healthy throughout the spring, obviously, but he thinks he’ll be ready to go this season. According to Grifol, he expects Kopech’s first start of the season to come in the second series.
That probably means that he starts the home opener for the White Sox. If the White Sox use Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, and Mike Clevinger in that first series, it all lines up for Kopech to make that home-opening start vs the San Francisco Giants. Honestly, that would be very exciting.
Kopech has all of the talent in the world. Based on the comments made by Kopech himself and Pedro Grifol, this is going to be a good year for him. He is motivated to be the best and is trying to rub that off on the rest of the team which is what they need.