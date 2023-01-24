White Sox News: Mike Clevinger is under a domestic violence investigation
Mike Clevinger has always been somewhat of an unpopular player in lockerrooms and across the league but this time it is being taken to an entirely different level. He is under investigation for something very serious that should be taken very seriously.
Not even a full off-season after signing with the Chicago White Sox, he is under investigation for Domestic Violence allegations. It involves the mother of his ten-month-old baby and child abuse. This report came from The Athletic. This is not something you ever want to read about.
These allegations were presented by the girl to the league last summer and it has beeing going on since. When this was all happening, Clevinger was pitching for the San Diego Padres. It is said that he has incidents of abuse both physically, emotionally, and verbally.
The White Sox told The Athletic that they won't provide a comment on the issue until the investigation is complete. However, the report does say that they were unaware of this stuff when they signed him in early December. Whether or not you believe that is up to you. This is becoming a very sad story.
The Chicago White Sox need to cut Mike Clevinger as soon as possible.
There are more facts that are going to come out as time goes on. The league will hopefully do what they can to make sure that the right thing is done.