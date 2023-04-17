White Sox News: Monday night's game is postponed due to weather
The Chicago White Sox are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at home this week. Guaranteed Rate Field hasn't seen much good baseball yet as the White Sox have yet to win a series. This applies at home and on the road as the team has just been straight-up bad.
On Monday night, the White Sox were going to try and turn things around against the defending National League champion Phillies but they will have to wait.
The game was postponed due to some bad weather. there is a forecast of high winds and cold temperatures that are not ideal for baseball.
Instead, the White Sox and Phillies will make this game up on Tuesday as a part of a straight doubleheader. It will start at 3:10 PM. The second game will start anywhere from 30-45 minutes following the first game but not before 6:10 PN.
The Chicago White Sox will not play on Monday night due to weather.
This might be good news for the Chicago White Sox as they could probably use an extra day of rest. They are often injured and playing poorly so they can return on Tuesday ready to go for the game.
It will be interesting to see how they handle the starting pitching situation. Lance Lynn was expected to go on Monday with Lucas Giolito going on Tuesday. They could use both of them but they could also use Lynn and a spot starter while pushing Giolito back.
No matter what, the White Sox are going to need their guys to be ready for the game. This Phillies team is loaded with big-time bats that can put the ball over the fence.
When games are rained out, no matter how bad the White Sox are, it isn't ideal from an entertainment perspective but that is the nature of the game sometimes. It also, as mentioned before, could be something this team needs. Hopefully they come ready to play on Tuesday.