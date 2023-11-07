White Sox News: A new catching coach is being hired
When people think of Chicago White Sox catchers, AJ Pierzynski has to come to mind. He was the guy during their run to the World Series in 2005 and he was also a fan favorite.
Over the last handful of years, the White Sox have had poor play from that position. James McCann and Yasmani Grandal were each good for a while but McCann left town and Grandal fell off a cliff.
They need serious improvement from this position in the coming years if they ever want to be a good team again. It is hard to be a winner without a great catcher.
Well, the White Sox hired a new catching coach in order to help them get the most out of whoever they bring in. They hired Drew Butera to come over and be the guy for them. He will leave the Los Angeles Angels to come to the White Sox for this job.
Butera also played in the Major Leagues. He spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Kansas City Royals, and Colorado Rockies.
Yes, he won the World Series with the Royals in 2015. A lot of White Sox fans have been getting annoyed with the connections to the Royals who have been a terrible franchise outside of that one window in which they won it all. It is fair criticism.
It would be nice to see Butera break that trend and actually be a good asset to the White Sox. They have some young catchers like Edgar Quero and Korey Lee that they are trying to develop. Butera will be relied on to help these guys all grow their game.
It will also be interesting to see if they bring in a veteran catcher to try and help out with the younger guys. With a new catching coach in place, it might be smart. Again, we can only hope that this guy comes in and does some good work for the team that hired him.