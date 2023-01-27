White Sox News: Non-roster prospects invited to spring training
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of things that need to be fixed in 2023. With the way things went last year, there is a sour taste in everyone's mouth.
They need good management from Pedro Grifol now that Tony La Russa is gone. They need players like Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, and Lucas Giolito to bounce back. They also need some help from prospects.
There are a few of them that are going to get a chance this year. According to MLB Pipeline, the White Sox are inviting seven of their top 30 prospects to spring training this year.
If these guys are able to shine in spring training, that will make a lot of people a lot more excited about the future of the team.
The Chicago White Sox have some great new players coming this spring.
Colson Montgomery is obviously a big story because he is the team's number-one prospect. He finished last year in AA and is going to continue his climb through the organization in 2023. This invite to spring training is a great start.
Of course, Oscar Colas is the most notable of them all despite being the number two prospect. That is because he has the best chance of them all at playing with the Major League team this season. He very well could be the Opening Day right fielder.
At a minimum, he will surely make his MLB debut at some point. This is a promising young player and we are going to learn a lot about him in 2023 which should be really fun. We have seen the impact that young players have had in rookie seasons across the league so this could go well.
Sean Burke, Yoelqui Cespedes, Matthew Thompson, Luis Mieses, and Adam Hackenberg are the other players that are going to get a chance at spring training this year. It should be fun to see all of them.
Cespedes was outstanding at times last year at spring training and this year he will be looking to build on that. His status in the organization has fallen a little bit but there is still good hope for him going forward. Hopefully, he and everyone else has some success.