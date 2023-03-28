White Sox News: Ozzie Guillen made a wild claim about the 2023 team
We are days away from MLB's 2023 Opening Day and if there is any team in baseball that is ready to prove people wrong, it's the Chicago White Sox. After an upsetting 2022 season, the White Sox will have a chip on their shoulder throughout this year.
Ozzie Guillen and Chuck Garfien had a preview show on Monday night and Ozzie shared some of his thoughts with a very bold prediction. The former White Sox manager/player isn't ever afraid to say what he wants which should continue into 2023.
Guillen is thrilled to be where he's at and he has no hate towards the decision of the managerial job on the south side. In fact, he loves it.
He feels like Pedro Grifol is the right guy for the job, and most importantly, he's ready to be a member of NBC Sports Chicago for yet another year. Chuck Garfien is also very pumped about having him back and rightfully so. Who doesn't love Ozzie?
Ozzie was in a joking tone with the whole thing, maybe because he realized the job he has now might be a better decision for him than becoming a major league manager once again after all his years out of the game.
The Chicago White Sox will always be happy to have Ozzie Guillen around.
If White Sox fans thought Ozzie had lost hope in Yoan Moncada, think again. Guillen still has hope for a break-out year from the Cuban native who just recently put on a show for his country in the World Baseball Classic.
The talent is there for Moncada. He needs to remain healthy and be himself. Moncada put himself in uncomfortable positions all season offensively last year and it caused a down year in all of his numbers with the bat in his hand.
While he didn't have the bat in 2022, his defense was tremendous. Moncada is a talented baseball player who can perform efficiently at the game's highest level and Guillen certainly believes so.
Ozzie Guillen has so much faith in new skipper Pedro Grifol to the point where he claimed that Grifol will win the American League manager of the year award.
Grifol has impressed many on the south side of Chicago thus far and now it's almost that time to play baseball games that count and prove it.
Grifol is in for a very hard task during the 2023 season and it will be interesting to see if his "culture" of baseball remains part of the White Sox ball club through all 162 games of the regular season.
Ozzie Guillen found success with the White Sox and it seemed like he felt certain about Pedro Grifol doing the same thing.
The White Sox travel to Houston on Thursday to take on the Astros at Minute Maid Park for a four-game series. NBC Sports Chicago won't be broadcasting the home opener but expect to see Chuck, Ozzie, and the rest of the gang for the following three games.