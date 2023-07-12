White Sox News: Robert Jr. misses All-Star Game, Kimbrel gets the save, and more
The Chicago White Sox announced some bad news on Tuesday night before the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Luis Robert Jr. injured himself during the Home Run Derby so he was missing for the ASG in terms of playing time.
With the White Sox being so bad this year, there were some folks seeing this week as their World Series but it just wasn’t meant to be.
Yes, it would have been nice to see him participate on Tuesday but his long-term health is most important.
Robert did win a round in the Home Run Derby against Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles so at least there was a little something to be excited about. Still, it just feels like they are cursed.
The All Star Break has been loaded with fun times for baseball fans.
Vlad Jr. won the Home Run Derby
Robert lost in the Home Run Derby in the second round to Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays. Of course, that meant that Arozarena made it to the final round.
In that final round, he lost to Vladimir Guerrero Jr of the Toronto Blue Jays. Vladdy is one of the best home run hitters in the world so seeing him win this competition was truly awesome.
His numbers are a tad bit down so far in 2023 but that doesn’t mean much. This could be something that helps him get his regular season stats back to par. Baseball is better when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is playing it.
The NL won the ASG
For the first time since 2012, the National League won the All-Star Game. That long decade-plus drought is over for them. It came by a final score of 3-2.
This was a game that both teams kept close. The NL took the lead late but the pitching was excellent all-around. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game was very entertaining despite the AL taking the loss in the end. Hopefully, the White Sox can get back to making an impact in 2024.
Kimbrel gets the ASG save
The Chicago White Sox saw an old friend in the 9th inning. Craig Kimbrel, now a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, was named to the National League All-Star team and he got to take the ball with a save on the line.
It appears as if Kimbrel was able to get things back on track this year. It is amazing what happens when you use him in the ways that he was supposed to be used. For his sake, we can only hope that his run of great play continues.
Back to White Sox baseball
The White Sox are off on Wednesday and Thursday to close out the All-Star break. They are going to try and get some rest and be ready for a return to action.
When they return, it will be on the road as they take on the Atlanta Braves in Georgia. The Braves might be the best team in Major League Baseball so this is definitely going to be interesting to see.
The White Sox may be sellers this week as well so big decisions are coming. It isn’t an easy time of year but it is just part of the business. We’ll see how it goes.