White Sox: This Luis Robert Jr. update is absolutely insane
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team. It has been a tough year to be a big fan as things just never seem to go right for them.
Well, this week was supposed to be about enjoying the one thing that has been a bright spot about the year. That would be Luis Robert Jr.
He has been absolutely incredible all year long. He leads the White Sox in tons of categories offensively and is an elite defender in the outfield.
Robert Jr. was named to the American League All-Star team which was a well-deserved honor. He is third in the MLB in home runs as well which got him in the Home Run Derby as the one seed.
He dominated in the first round of the derby on Monday night against Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles but then fell to Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round.
Luis Robert Jr. is a very good player that did great in the Home Run Derby.
Unfortunately, the most insane update came out from the White Sox on Tuesday ahead of the All-Star Game.
The team announced that Robert Jr. felt tightness in his right calf during the first round of the derby. As a result, he had an MRI and is going to avoid playing in the All-Star Game. He will be evaluated ahead of their series that begins on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.
Yes, this is the most White Sox thing of all time. Robert Jr. is having this crazy season and he hurt himself during a fun little home run derby competition.
Of course, because the White Sox are so bad, he is the only All-Star from the organization. With him not playing, there will be no Sox appearances for the American League team.
It is a bummer to hear this news. Of course, Robert's long-term health is much more important but it would have been nice to see him play in this game.
Now, Sox fans just have to watch the other great stars of this league compete while we wait to hear about Robert on Friday. This really is some unfortunate news for White Sox fans.