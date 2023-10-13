White Sox News: The Royals are not the team to try and mimic
The Chicago White Sox are a very bad team. They were 61-101 this season and that is the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball. They really don't have a promising future either which makes it even more frustrating.
Now, there are a ton of things that make it seem like they are copying one of the three teams that had a worse record than them. Instead of mimicking one of the better teams in the league, they have a lot of interest in being the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals won the pennant in 2014 and 2015 which led to a World Series title in the latter of the two. However, they have mostly been amongst the worst organizations in baseball otherwise. That is not the kind of team that the Chicago White Sox should try to be.
They already hired their bench coach Pedro Grifol. He has been a terrible manager that should not be brought back for another year but somehow he hasn't been fired yet. He probably won't be.
The Chicago White Sox are doing too much to become the KC Royals.
During last off-season, the White Sox gave Andrew Benintendi the richest contract in franchise history. Yes, he had ties to the Kansas City Royals organization as he spent a few years there.
The White Sox hired Chris Getz to be the new GM following the firing of Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams. You'll never guess where Getz played after the White Sox. Yep, the Kansas City Royals. He played there longer than anywhere else in his career.
Now, there are rumors that the White Sox want to go after both Salvador Perez and White Merrifield. Of course, Perez is currently still on the Royals and Merrifield was from 2016-2022. Although they were both outstanding players at one point, they aren't needed on the White Sox in 2024 or beyond.
The Royals are not, as mentioned before, the team to mimic. The White Sox need to try and rebuild their organization the right way. They need to get young talented players and develop them. Bringing in a bunch of former Royals is not the way. You'd think that would be obvious but not for the Sox.