White Sox News: Series loss vs Astros, Robert is on fire, and more
The Chicago White Sox just finished a series against the Houston Astros over the weekend. They picked up one win but lost the series as a whole.
On Friday night, they lost by a final score of 5-1. On Saturday night, they won by a final score of 3-1. On Sunday afternoon's series finale, they lost 4-3.
The Houston Astros are the defending World Series champions so you know they are going to always be tough but the White Sox just keep finding ways to lose.
The Chicago White Sox have plenty of interesting things happening.
Jose Abreu's return to Chicago
One thing that was fun for a little while was the fact that Jose Abreu was back in town. He returned to Chicago for the first time since signing with the Houston Astros in free agency last off-season.
The White Sox had a video tribute ready for him as he is one of the best players to ever suit up for the organization. He also gave the crowd what they wanted by acknowledging them.
Jose Abreu has clearly moved on from this team and is enjoying his time in a winning program. At this point, nobody should fault him.
Luis Robert is on fire
Luis Robert was in a bad slump a few weeks ago. He seemed like he didn't want to be on the White Sox or ever become an elite player.
Since that game where he was benched, he has been the best player on the team. In fact, he has been one of the best players in Major League Baseball.
Robert hit a home run in all three games of this series against the Astros. At that point, his coming to the plate is must-see TV. Hopefully, he can keep this up for a while so White Sox baseball is fun to watch for at least one reason.
Next Series
The White Sox are off on Monday before they kick off a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Obviously, these two teams have plenty of history going back to last season.
Although they are still very much in the race for the AL Central crown, they aren't off to the best start either. They are 19-21 but have won two games in a row. Josh Naylor has been on fire which is not something that White Sox fans want to hear right now.
The White Sox were able to have a good series against the Minnesota Twins earlier in the month and they did gain some momentum off it. Beating the Guardians in two out of three would be really nice to see.