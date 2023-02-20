White Sox News: There is a plan for Elvis Andrus's position in 2023
The Chicago White Sox are bringing back Elvis Andrus which is something they should have done months ago. It is surprising that it took this long but it is better to be late than never. He was very good with the White Sox to end the 2022 season but the rest of the team fell short.
It was clear that he brought positive vibes to the group but it was too little too late. Now, he has a chance to play with this group from the very beginning. It should be a lot of fun to see him get going with the group in spring training and not have to wait until late in the season for him.
When Andrus arrived late last year, Tim Anderson was injured and we didn't know if he'd return. As the White Sox clearly weren't making the playoffs, Anderson decided to shut it down for the rest of the year so he is ready for a full-offseason recovery.
Andrus played his natural position of shortstop while Anderson was away. We didn't know how they would handle it if Tim came back but we never needed to find out. In that place, he did a really nice job both offensively and defensively. It is a shame that the White Sox weren't able to take advantage.
The Chicago White Sox are happy to have Elvis Andrus back this year.
Now, heading into 2023, Tim is back and ready to go. That means that Andrus certainly won't be the shortstop on this team. What do they do with him? Well, there is a plan in place for him. He is going to transfer to second base which was supposed to be occupied by Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa.
This is good news though because neither of them is ready to be everyday players on a team that is trying to win a division. Gonzalez is expected to play a utility role while Sosa goes down to AAA.
Andrus has never played a single game in his MLB career at second base but he is more than capable of making this transition. With the shift being banned, it won't hurt to have a second baseman with more range anyway.
Getting his bat in the mix will help as well. He can go eighth or ninth to help this team turn the lineup back over to the top. Honestly, this was a great move for the White Sox and they have a great plan for him. Hopefully, his good vibes from last year carry into this season.