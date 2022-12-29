White Sox News: This 2B target is headed to a different team
It sounds as if the Chicago White Sox have absolutely no intention of making an upgrade at second base. Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa are the likely options for that spot right now. That is not the smart decision but we all know that the White Sox won't spend over their internal cap.
They decided that Andrew Benintendi was worth the largest contract in Chicago White Sox history. He is a very good player but not upgrading another position of need feels wrong. Especially when they are a team that is supposed to be winning.
There have been plenty of good second-base options available for them but they have gone for none of them. Jean Segura seemed like an amazing option for them following his year with the Philadelphia Phillies but now that couldn't be an option if they wanted.
The Miami Marlins are going to be bringing him in which is strange because they have Jazz Chisholm Jr. Maybe they will be willing to trade him at some point but for now, they have both. He is going there on a two-year deal worth 17 million which is totally something the White Sox could have done.
The White Sox are not bringing in Jean Segura who would have fit well.
They chose not to and now they are a slightly worse team because of it. Instead of having a very solid infield, they set themselves up to have a very big hole in one specific spot. Unless Gonzalez or Sosa prove everyone wrong, that is going to be the way it is.
The White Sox lose guys to teams like the Miami Marlins who won't even come close to competing next year which is just a shame. They can't claim that they are trying to win when they allow things like this to happen. Segura to the White Sox made so much sense.
He would have brought more than just good play too. He was a National League champion with the Phillies in 2022 so he knows what it is like to make a deep playoff run. He is also still hungry for more since they came up just short. They let this one get away.