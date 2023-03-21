White Sox News: This Yoan Moncada & Eloy Jimenez injury update is amazing
Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez are two big pieces that will need to contribute for the White Sox to succeed in 2023.
An issue that has popped up for both of them in the past is an abundance of injuries. Recently, both of them have given the White Sox a scare. It looked like they both could have hurt themselves.
Yoan Moncada participated in the World Baseball Classic this year as he represented his country of Cuba along with White Sox teammate Luis Robert Jr.
Moncada provided productive baseball both offensively and defensively for the majority of the games he played in, that was until his injury during the semi-final game against the USA.
What looked severe at first, Moncada will be okay and will be ready to go for Opening Day in Houston. Seeing Pedro Grifol text him directly and go out of his way to make sure he was alright is another great sign that the White Sox hired the right guy for the managerial job.
The Chicago White Sox need everyone healthy for them in 2023.
For all the fans worried about the injury, it seems like there is nothing to worry about. Yoan Moncada will be playing baseball for the White Sox very soon as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.
Eloy Jimenez left a spring training game after two innings on March 20th with an apparent leg injury. He walked off the field with White Sox trainer James Kruk and it worried people.
Eloy Jimenez will be alright and the White Sox yet again dodged another scare before heading into the 2023 Major League season. The hope that this remains the lone scare for him this year although it is hard to see that being the reality.
The White Sox need to be healthy if they want to have a successful year with a successful record. Moncada and Jimenez are significant factors that will need to stay on the field for the majority of the year.