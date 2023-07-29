White Sox News: Tim Anderson finally has his first HR of 2023
This 2023 season has been awful. The Chicago White Sox have had a horrible season this year and big things were expected of them. They have failed to meet those expectations in every way.
The White Sox have been seeing lackluster performances from everyone this season but few people have been as disappointing as Tim Anderson.
He has been everything but his true self this year. He is at the point where he might be traded which tells more about the state of the White Sox than anything.
One of the biggest issues for him so far this season has been the fact that he hasn't hit a home run yet this season.
The Chicago White Sox have had a bad season and so has Tim Anderson.
Well, on Saturday, he finally broke that drought. He hit the first home run of his season. You knew it was coming as he started to get much better after the All-Star break. Now, he seems to be surging.
Every White Sox fan has been waiting for this moment all season long. Tim Anderson has been a big part of the team for a long time and it was nice to see him have this moment. He deserved to be excited about it.
The White Sox haven't done a lot of winning this year so it is moments like this that stand out. He is someone that is easy to root for so seeing him hit a big one like that is extremely important.
If the White Sox do trade Tim Anderson in the coming days before the trade deadline, White Sox fans will be rooting for him all season long with his new team. If he signs somewhere else in the coming years after that, White Sox fans will always love him.
The best case scenario will be Anderson staying on the south side and seeing some winning days again. Hopefully, he continues to succeed.