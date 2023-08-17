White Sox News: This Tim Anderson suspension update is good
The Chicago White Sox are in bad shape as a team. They have a devastating loss after a devastating loss this season and it doesn't appear to get any better.
Things started to reach rock bottom last week when Tim Anderson's brawl with Jose Ramirez turned into a brawl. Following that, all sorts of bad things started to come out regarding the team.
The fight ended up leading to a six-game suspension for Tim Anderson. Of course, he appealed the suspension and was able to play while a decision was being made.
Well, we have a ruling. Tim Anderson’s suspension was reduced from six games down to five. The serving of the suspension will start on Friday when the White Sox take on the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
The Chicago White Sox saw Tim Anderson's suspension get reduced.
This is good news even though it isn’t really that big of a deal. The White Sox are way out of it so having Tim Anderson for one extra game really won’t make a difference.
If the White Sox needed every win they could get, they’d be happy about this news. That just isn’t the case this year.
Tim also hasn’t been all that good this season so it doesn’t really matter in that instance either. He had a little bit of a surge in July but has cooled down once again.
Anderson has a cloudy future with the White Sox. We don't know if he'll be let go, traded, or brought back for one year. It is kind of sad when you think about where he was as a player two years ago.
It would be nice to see Tim come back in 2024 and have a ressurgent season. He has to revive his career and his brand. It is going to take some hard work but he is talented and motivated enough to do it.