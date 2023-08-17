White Sox: People should be fired following Wednesday's loss
We have known that the Chicago White Sox were a disgrace for a few months now. They don't do anything right from the owner down to the last guy on the roster and into the minors.
However, nothing is as bad as the embarrassment that happened at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.
For those who don't know, after leading 3-0 heading into the 8th inning, the White Sox gave up a walk-off home run to Christopher Morel and the Cubs took home the Crosstown Cup.
That is just straight-up terrible for the Chicago White Sox. It isn't the fact that they allowed the Cubs to beat them or even beat them in walk-off fashion. It also isn't that the Cubs won the series.
The Chicago White Sox are in very bad shape at this moment in time.
Those things are going to happen for both sides. It's baseball. The problem is the fact that it was so embarrassing for it to happen in a season like this.
Stories of locker room divide, physical altercations both on and off the field, and bad play between the lines have made this season very difficult. Now, with a chance to do one good thing, this happens.
Everyone and that means literally everyone, should have their jobs reevaluated following that loss. Jerry Reinsdorf is amongst the worst owners in sports so we know there won't be any accountability but there should be.
Rick Hahn, Kenny Williams, and Pedro Grifol have all done a horrific job. Almost every player has failed to meet expectations. It is a straight up disaster.
It is time for change. It has been for a long time. This series against the Cubs and the embarrassment that it caused should create change. If it doesn't, what are we doing here?
Everybody needs to go and the franchise needs to start over. They are going to keep getting worse and people are going to get more and more mad if they don't figure it out.