White Sox News: A waiver claim was made on Tuesday afternoon
The Chicago White Sox are not a good team and everybody knows that. They are just trying to get through the season at this point.
With a few weeks left in the campaign, they are in need of a few people to help them get through it. Well, they made a waiver claim for that purpose.
Yohan Ramirez has been claimed by the White Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is going to be on the 40-man roster as it now increases to 39.
You'd think that Ramirez has been having a tough year based on the fact that he was put on waivers by a team like the Pirates.
The Chicago White Sox picked up Yohan Ramirez off of waivers.
To be honest though, he has been decent. In 26 games so far this season (34.1 innings pitched), he has an ERA of 3.67 and a WHIP of 1.398.
Of course, he'd like to cut down the traffic on the base paths but he does have 31 strikeouts in those innings. He has a 0.2 WAR on the season so not being negative is sort of a plus.
The White Sox may be able to use him in the bullpen. That part of their team has taken a big hit all year long between injuries, trades, and bad performances.
Ramirez deserves a shot on this team to see if he deserves to be in consideration for the 2024 season.
This is a move that is clearly just Chris Getz adding some more players for him to evaluate going forward.
Before the 2023 and 2022 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he had a cup of coffee with the Cleveland Guardians after starting his career with the Seattle Mariners where he played for three seasons.
At this point, a move like this doesn't hurt. The team is bad and it is going to be a while before they are good again. We'll see what happens with him from here.