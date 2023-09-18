White Sox News: The Washington Nationals await Chicago
The Chicago White Sox are coming off a 3-1 series loss to the Minnesota Twins. That team is going to go on and win the AL Central and the White Sox played a big part in it. They are truly terrible.
Their next opponent, the Washington Nationals, is in a bit of a rebuild. The days of Bryce Harper being there are long gone but they don’t even have a guy like Juan Soto anymore.
Coming into this season, not a person alive would claim that the Nationals were going to have a better record than the White Sox. Washington is rebuilding and the White Sox are trying to win.
Well, their 66-84 record isn’t great but it is better than the 57-93 White Sox record. This is going to be an old-fashioned matchup between two horrible teams. Who can improve their Draft Lottery stock the most?
The Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals will have a fun series.
On Monday, Mike Clevinger is going to face Joan Adon. This is definitely a matchup that favors the White Sox but they have found a way to lose tons of games like this this season.
Jose Urena will take the ball for the White Sox in the Tuesday game while Jackson Rutledge will go for Washington. Then, in the third game, Jesse Scholtens is going to face Josiah Gray. Obviously, there isn’t much star power on either side in these matchups.
There are a few White Sox players that would love to finish strong here. Guys like Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, and Andrew Vaughn are on that list. Their future with the team could depend on it.
As other teams around the league get ready for the postseason, the White Sox are just trying to get through these games healthy and playing well. It is a shame that this is where we are but it’s the way it goes sometimes.
Once the season is over, it is fair to just worry about what Chris Getz is going to do with this team. For now, enjoy a series with the Nationals. These two teams haven’t matched up a lot in history so take it in. Brighter days are ahead.