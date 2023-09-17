The Twins have had their way with the White Sox in this series
The Chicago White Sox just finished their four-game series with the Minnesota Twins. The only positive that can come from it is the fact that the White Sox didn’t get swept.
We know the White Sox are atrocious but being that outplayed by a team like the Twins is not fun. They really had no chance in this series at any point.
The White Sox lost the first two and then won the Saturday game before reaching this Sunday game. With Dylan Cease on the mound, it felt like there was a chance that they could get the split.
Unfortunately, Cease got no run support. He gave up three runs in the 5th but that was it in 6.0 IP. The offense didn’t score a single run which would not help a single pitcher active in the league right now.
The Chicago White Sox are absolutely horrible and got destroyed again.
The bullpen came in and gave up one extra run but literally none of it matters because of how putrid this White Sox offense was.
Sonny Gray was the pitcher who got the start for the Twins in this one and he was brilliant. Of course, he gave up no runs on five hits (no walks) and had 6 strikeouts. Once he departed after 7.0 IP, their bullpen shut it down for good.
Trayce Thompson and Andrew Benintendi were the only two White Sox players to record multi-hit games. Those four hits were four out of six. It was truly a bad day.
In fact, it was a truly bad series. The Twins didn’t even let it be close as they completely dominated. Minnesota outscored Chicago 30-11. That is a complete disgrace.
Now, as they try to bounce back from this debacle, they are hitting the road for the last time this season. It starts with three against the Washington Nationals. We can only hope that it is slightly less embarrassing.