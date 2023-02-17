White Sox News: We are seeing all pitchers in action
Day two of pitchers and catchers reporting was very interesting for the Chicago White Sox. We saw and heard from all sorts of different people that are good to hear from at this time of year. It is amazing to have baseball back in business.
We saw videos of just about everyone at spring training which is very exciting. Unlike most years, it feels like everyone is healthy and feeling good about what lies ahead over this long season. Of course, there will be injuries but they need to be few and far between.
The most exciting name we saw throwing today was Dylan Cease. The reigning Cy Young runner-up is set to embark on another big season. Putting together another masterclass like 2022 would really help the White Sox in their efforts to have a bounce-back season.
Lucas Giolito, who we saw pitching on Thursday, is looking to do the opposite of Cease. Instead of trying to repeat a brilliant 2022 season, he is trying to have a resurgence as an individual. Again, that is something that would help the White Sox become a great team again.
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of good pitchers on their staff.
These two are expected to be the catalysts of this starting rotation but there are high hopes for Lance Lynn and Michael Kopech as well. Both of them have been seen at spring training well in advance of the official report which is great news for White Sox fans.
Mike Clevinger is dealing with all sorts of issues away from the field. Major League Baseball is investigating the situation but he is not being put on administrative leave so he can participate in spring training. If he is found guilty he will not pitch for the White Sox so his future is very cloudy.
If Clevinger cannot go at any point because of this, expect starts from guys like Davis Martin or Reynaldo Lopez. There is also a chance that we will see other pitchers in the minor leagues get their opportunity but we have no idea who will have earned it at different points in the year.
All of these guys pitching behind Cease need to bring their best. It can’t be all on the ace as it was in 2022. If these starters can pitch to their potential, it will go from being known as a question mark-filled rotation to one of the best. They’ve proven it in the past.
We will have a bit more clarity on Liam Hendriks’ baseball timeline around Opening Day but all that matters is that he makes a complete recovery. He is a beautiful human being, and everyone wishes him well as we get ready for this new 2023 season.
In his absence, it will be a bullpen that closes games by committee. Guys like Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer, Jose Ruiz, Reynaldo Lopez, Garrett Crochet, and Jake Diekman amongst others will all have their chance to shine in different relief situations.
With this bullpen behind this starting rotation, this season can go a lot of different ways. The offense is expected to pick it up this year so having some big pitching performances to complement that will be a big key. We’ve seen some good stuff so far in spring training.