White Sox News: Wednesday's game postponed due to Canadian wildfires
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees were able to get their game in on Tuesday night as smoke from the Canadian wildfires is making the air quality bad all over the East Coast.
The White Sox were able to win that game but it was a wild scene with some of the smoke that you can see in the air. Well, things only got worse on Wednesday.
The smoke became too much for the league to allow the game to be played. It isn’t safe for players, workers, or fans to attend. Wednesday’s game has been postponed.
As of right now, the game is set to be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game is set to begin at 3:05 CT. Hopefully, Yankee Stadium is good to go by then.
The Chicago White Sox won't be playing baseball on Wednesday night.
The White Sox/Yankees game is not the only one that was canceled because of the Canadian wildfire smoke effects. The Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers also had their game postponed. Their game will be made up on Thursday (both teams were supposed to be off).
Major League Baseball is also not the only league affected by this. The WNBA canceled the game between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. Their game will be made up at a later date.
Obviously, above all, we need to make sure that everyone is safe. Once that is the case with this fire smoke, they can resume playing baseball.
Winning a big series over the New York Yankees is obviously important to the White Sox. Splitting Thursday’s doubleheader is the way for this team to get it done. Losing both would certainly be tough. Winning both, on the other hand, would obviously make everyone happy in White Sox land.
Lance Lynn and Mike Clevinger are set to make the two starts for the White Sox. Hopefully, they are able to pitch well enough to help this team win. With how they’ve been playing lately, it is possible.