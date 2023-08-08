White Sox News: What to know about the suspensions and fines
By now, you have heard that the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians had a wild altercation on Saturday night. It was one of the most intense brawls that Major League Baseball has seen in a long time.
They barely fight like that in hockey anymore let alone baseball. Naturally, folks ate it up in every market. This was a great thing for MLB in terms of engagement and views but they naturally don't like it when two of their most recognizable stars punch each other.
With this came tons of fines and suspensions. We will start with the two main culprits. Tim Anderson received a six-game suspension for his actions. Jose Ramirez, on the other hand, was given three games. Both players are appealing the suspension.
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was suspended for one game as well for his role in the mix-up. In addition to all of the games missed, they were all fined.
The White Sox had tons of news about fines and suspensions come out.
Both managers, Pedro Grifol and Terry Francona, were suspended in addition to Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh. Again, all three were fined.
Two players received fines that weren't suspended. One of them was White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech was pitching at the time of the fight. Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias was also given a fine.
Following the appeal, don't expect either Anderson or Ramirez to see much of a decrease in their suspension if at all.
Following the suspensions, Tim Anderson was able to play on Monday night against the New York Yankees. During the game, however, he left with an injury so we will see what comes of that.
The White Sox won that game against the Yankees so they are now 3-0 since the fight. Obviously, this is a bad team that sold at the deadline and have even bigger decisions ahead of them but they have been playing a tad bit better. Hopefully, that continues.