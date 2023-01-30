White Sox News: Zack Greinke is officially off the board
The Chicago White Sox need a fifth starter for their rotation. Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, and Michael Kopech are ready to go but they could use some more help. There are some internal options there that might be able to help but they could have brought in someone as well.
There is still time but there are slim pickings out there. Another good option came off the board on Monday as Zack Greinke is staying with the Kansas City Royals for one more year. He is 39 years old which is probably why he took this long to sign but he is back for another run.
It makes sense why he is back as well because he was very good in 2022 for a bad Royals team. He had a 2.6 WAR which shows that he was pretty valuable for his age and can still help good teams win at this stage of his life. Unfortunately for him, the Royals aren't going to be able to take advantage this year.
It is a little surprising that he isn't going to try and go out following a deep playoff run. That speaks to how much he must like pitching in Kansas City Royals. It must be a good spot for him at this stage in his career. Sometimes, feeling comfortable is the most important thing for a player.
Greinke is a borderline Hall of Fame player that was one of the best of his generation. He brings a tremendous amount of experience and skill.
The Chicago White Sox need another starter heading into 2023.
He also has a connection with Pedro Grifol who was the bench coach for the Royals prior to being hired by the White Sox. It made sense but it just won't be.
Now, the White Sox still may have a hole in their rotation and could use some help. There is a free agent like Michael Wacha and internal options like Garrett Crochet or Davis Martin.
Some options available are more ideal than others but it isn't like the White Sox have been big players this off-season. It is kind of sad that we are sitting here at the end of January annoyed that a 39-year-old pitcher (who did have a great season a year ago) chose a division rival.