White Sox: Pedro Grifol clearly needs to be fired right now
The Chicago White Sox already fired Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams. Hiring Chris Getz takes the excitement away from that but it is still a fresh voice compared to those two.
There is no reason for Getz to keep anybody that those two brought in if they aren't making the team better on a daily basis.
For example, Luis Robert Jr. was brought in by the previous regime. However, keeping him might be something that Getz wants to do because he is an elite player in every way.
There are a couple of players on the fence that could be elite or could not pan out. This whole line of thinking doesn't only apply to players.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that needs to make tons of changes.
It applies to anyone in the front office, coaches, or anything. Right now, it is clear that there is no reason for Getz to keep head coach Pedro Grifol.
Grifol was hired by Rick Hahn last off-season and it was one of his last great failures. Grifol is not a good manager in any way, shape, or form.
When you watch this video, you can see how clueless Grifol is with this job. The only thing he knows is that the effort coming from this team is horrible.
He says that he is going to address it but we all know that he lost the clubhouse already. This is not the guy the White Sox need to be leading the way right now.
It might not make total sense to let him go right now but there is no reason to go another day with him as the manager. It may send a message if Getz fired him right now.
The players need to know that their jobs are far from safe if they don't know it by now. It does seem that they don't know it based on how they play.
Grifol deserves a ton of blame for that. It isn't all his fault but he does need to be held accountable for some of the effort and clubhouse issues that this team clearly has.
Once again, it would be nice for them to hire a good coach. They haven't had one in a while.