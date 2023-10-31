White Sox players have some strong opinions on Halloween candy
Happy Halloween to all Chicago White Sox fans! The World Series is going on but the White Sox have been off for a long time now as the regular season ended about a month ago.
It wasn’t a very fun season but that isn’t the point here. Now that it is Halloween, it is good to see the White Sox post some wholesome content on social media that doesn’t get a negative reaction.
That happened when the White Sox posted a video of some players commenting on their favorite Halloween candy. A few of them have some very strong opinions on the subject matter which is absolutely hilarious.
It is content like this that makes you realize that baseball players are humans too. Yes, they like candy just like the rest of us. This was an outstanding video.
The White Sox have a few players that enjoy themselves some Halloween candy.
Andrew Vaughn, Cairo Santos, Dylan Cease, and Korey Lee had some things to say about their favorite and least favorite candy. It really seems as if Cease hates Tootsie Rolls (despite not even being able to remember what they were called).
There was a mention of candy corn too which is obviously a very controversial take. There are going to be some people turned off by that opinion. At least these guys were fun enough to help with a video like this.
They also went into some detail about their favorite costume. It is so fun hearing about some of these players and the stories they have about their Halloween experiences.
Hopefully, the off-season is much less scary than the regular season was for the White Sox as a whole. This is the kind of fun we could have all year long if they were to be a winning team. For now, we will just enjoy the Halloween content provided by our favorite team.