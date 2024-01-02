White Sox players who did not meet expectations in 2023
Three Chicago White Sox players who did not meet expectations set out for them in 2023.
Dylan Cease
As much as he is the ace of the staff, Dylan Cease was a problem for the White Sox in 2023. He was the runner-up for the Cy Young Award the previous year but regressed enough to make it very noticeable.
His ERA was up, his WHIP went up, and he wasn’t the same guy that the White Sox could count on to come in and win games. But there was one thing about Cease that he was good at, in 2023, and that is he was very reliable not having succumbed to any injury issues. Cease could be counted on to make his starts and show up when he had to.
The White Sox have tried to trade Cease this offseason but to no avail. Rumor has it that they are asking a pretty penny for his services and that might be turning some teams off in terms of their desire to get him. Maybe the White Sox want too much. It’s hard to tell because we don’t know what they are asking but they clearly aren’t letting go of Cease that easily. It’s possible he may still be a Whtie Sox when the season opens in 2024.