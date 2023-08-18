This White Sox playoff statistic should make every fan sick
The Chicago White Sox are bad right now but it isn't like they've been good a lot in their long history. In fact, people should have appreciated the 81-81 season more. It's one of the five best seasons since 2000 whether people like to admit it or not.
Now, they are going to finish this season well under .500 and be one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball history. We had so much love and hope for them and now it is all ruined.
Speaking of bad White Sox teams all-time, they have almost exclusively been one of the worst in the league.
In the last 105 MLB seasons, the Chicago White Sox have only three playoff series wins. The funny thing is that they all came in the year 2005 when they won the World Series.
The Chicago White Sox have an overall laughable history in this league.
That is just horrible. Yes, that 2005 season was incredible but it is also a reminder of how atrocious they are in every other season.
For most of history, there wasn't a playoff-like you know it today. Still, it is a joke that they couldn't get to and win a World Series in that half-century either. They get no passes.
And since the playoffs as we know it has come around, it is a joke that they couldn't win one series outside of the three in 2005.
We thought the tides might be turning after the 2020 season when they started to get really good. They have two individual games that they won in the playoffs during this stretch but they lost the series both times. Now, they face missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.
The White Sox have never made the playoffs in three consecutive years and 2021 was the first time they ever made it for a second straight year. These are just some ugly numbers for one of the American League's original teams.
It doesn't really look like they are going to be back in the playoffs any time soon either. This is a franchise that needs to make some moves and fast.
There is no way they enjoy this kind of embarrassment. It is time to get some new people running the show because this just isn't the way.